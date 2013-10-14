Armed gang 'read threat statement' in north Belfast bar
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police are investigating reports that a number of masked and armed men entered a bar in north Belfast.
The men are reported to have read out a statement during the incident at about 00:30 BST on Monday.
It is understood the gang read out the names of a number of people and warned them to leave the Ardoyne area.
A police spokesman said their enquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.