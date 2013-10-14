Northern Ireland

Armed gang 'read threat statement' in north Belfast bar

Police are investigating reports that a number of masked and armed men entered a bar in north Belfast.

The men are reported to have read out a statement during the incident at about 00:30 BST on Monday.

It is understood the gang read out the names of a number of people and warned them to leave the Ardoyne area.

A police spokesman said their enquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.