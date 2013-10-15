Man dies in crash on Braepark Road in Ballyclare
- 15 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a crash in County Antrim.
It happened on the Braepark Road in Ballyclare around 21:30 BST on Monday.
No other vehicle was involved. The name of the dead man has not been released and there are no further details.
The road has now reopened after being closed following the crash.