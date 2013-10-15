Man released over UVF murder of Joseph Reynolds in east Belfast

Image caption Joseph Reynolds was murdered on his way to work

A 50-year-old man arrested over the UVF murder of a man in east Belfast 20 years ago has been released.

Joseph Reynolds, a 40-year-old from west Belfast, was travelling to work when his van was ambushed by gunmen on Sydenham Road on 12 October 1993.

Three others were injured. Several people were arrested, but no-one was charged.

Last week the police announced they were reopening the investigation into Mr Reynolds' murder.

Police officers distributed leaflets and posters about the murder in parts of east Belfast last Friday.

Mr Reynolds, who was a Catholic and a subcontractor painter, was on his way to Shorts aircraft factory with a number of workmates, when their vehicle was attacked.

Their van had stopped at a pedestrian crossing on Sydenham Road at 08:25 BST, to allow two men to cross.

The two men, who were wearing blue boiler suits and flat caps, walked across the road at Fraser Street but when they drew level with the van, they opened fire with a handgun and a rifle.

At the same time, another man in a stolen light blue Astra car, which had pulled up behind the van, also opened fire.