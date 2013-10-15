New paramilitary mural in east Belfast 'a setback'

Image caption Masked gunmen being painted on to a wall in east Belfast

A new paramilitary mural being painted on a wall in east Belfast is a "setback for society", a city councillor has said.

The mural is being painted at the junction of Carlingford Street and Ardenvohr Street.

Alliance councillor Maire Hendron said: "It is simply being used to intimidate, mark territory and create fear among local people.

"We should not accept the appearance of this sickening image of masked gunmen."

Ms Hendron added: "I am particularly disappointed given the willingness of many communities to accept the re-imaging process to make murals more inclusive.

"I will be raising this matter with the police to see what action can be taken by the authorities."

There was controversy last month when a mural of footballer George Best in Inverwood Court was painted over with an image of a gunman.

The new image is dedicated to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a paramilitary group that murdered more than 500 people during the Troubles.