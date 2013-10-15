Man arrested over Kearney murder released

Image caption Kevin Kearney was 46 and a father of four

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Belfast father-of-four Kevin Kearney has been released without charge.

The 45-year-old was arrested in the north of the city on Monday.

Kevin Kearney's body was found in a lake in Alexandra Park, off the Antrim Road in Belfast, on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Kearney, who was 46, had been reported missing on Tuesday evening when he failed to return home from walking his two dogs in the park.

Police said he had been shot.