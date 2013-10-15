Body found on Carnlough beach was Jaroslaw Andrykiewicz

Image caption Jaroslaw Andrykiewicz was swept out to sea while fishing at Ramore Head, Portrush, last month

A body found on a County Antrim beach has been identified as a 38-year-old man who went missing during a fishing trip on the north coast last month.

Jaroslaw Andrykiewicz was swept out to sea while fishing at Ramore Head in Portrush on 14 September.

The Polish national had lived in Northern Ireland for six years. He worked as a supervisor in a vegetable production company in County Armagh.

His body was discovered on the beach at Carnlough on Friday.

Mr Andrykiewicz, a father-of-one, was fishing with two Polish friends on rocks when he disappeared under the water.

Shortly after his disappearance, his mother and brother arrived in Moy, County Tyrone, where they were given accommodation and support by members of the Polish community in the area.

They also received help and support from Mr Andrykiewicz's employers, Gilfresh Produce, in Loughall and from the NI Honorary Polish Consul, Jerome Mullen.