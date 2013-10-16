Teenager dies after motorbike crash in Carrickfergus

A teenage motorcyclist has died following a crash in County Antrim.

The 19-year-old man was injured in the collision on the New Line road in Carrickfergus on Wednesday morning.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, which was reported to police at 07:50 BST.

The road was closed for several hours between Councillors Road and Liberty Road, but has since reopened. Police have appealed for witnesses.