Browns Coachworks Limited goes into administration

Image caption Browns Coachworks Limited counted the Princess Royal among its clients

A County Antrim company that includes the Royal Family among its clients has gone into administration.

Browns Coachworks Limited - a family business with a factory in Lisburn - has been operating for about 150 years.

As well as being coach builders, it makes fire engines and horse boxes.

In 2009, the firm built a horse box vehicle for the Princess Royal, who had previously visited their premises on Moira Road. At the time its workforce was said to be about 60 people.

The future is uncertain after administrators were appointed last week, but the company remains open.

No-one from the company would comment.

News of its troubles come on the day unemployment fell in Northern Ireland for the eighth consecutive month.