Shell Ireland project suffers legal setback

Image caption A Dublin court has quashed a revised licence for the Shell gas terminal at Ballinaboy in County Mayo.

The controversial Shell Corrib gas pipeline project in County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland has suffered a setback.

The Commercial Court in Dublin on Wednesday quashed a revised licence for the gas terminal at Ballinaboy.

Shell Ireland played down the importance of the Commercial Court decision and said it "was studying the ruling".

The project is nine years behind schedule.

Opposed

Work on the final stages of tunnelling remains suspended after the death of a German worker last month.

Many local people have, over the years, opposed the development.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had issued a revised licence in June, but the judge found in favour of a local man, Martin Harrington, that there were defects in how the EPA had carried out an environmental impact assessment concerning the terminal development.

Shell Ireland told an earlier hearing that work on the 2.7bn euro (£2.3bn) project had been largely completed and it was intended to begin bringing gas in from the end of next year or early 2015.

It said it "fully anticipates that the required licences will be in place for first gas".