Man released over 1993 UVF murder of Joseph Reynolds

Image caption Joseph Reynolds was murdered on his way to work

A 41-year-old man has been released unconditionally after he was arrested over a sectarian murder in east Belfast 20 years ago.

Joseph Reynolds, a 40-year-old from west Belfast, was travelling to work when his van was ambushed by UVF gunmen on Sydenham Road on 12 October 1993.

Several arrests were made, but no-one was charged.

On Tuesday a 50-year-old man was arrested over the murder but was released without charge.

Last week, the police announced they were reopening the investigation into Mr Reynolds' murder. Three others were also injured.

Police officers distributed leaflets and posters about the murder in parts of east Belfast last Friday.

Mr Reynolds, who was a Catholic and a subcontractor painter, was on his way to Shorts aircraft factory with a number of workmates, when their vehicle was attacked.

Their van had stopped at a pedestrian crossing on Sydenham Road at 08:25 BST, to allow two men to cross.

The two men, who were wearing blue boiler suits and flat caps, walked across the road at Fraser Street, but when they drew level with the van, they opened fire with a handgun and a rifle.