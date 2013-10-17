Jemma McGrath shooting: Man released on bail
A 28-year-old man who was arrested over the shooting of a woman in east Belfast last month has been released on police bail.
Jemma McGrath, 24, was shot in the lower abdomen, hips and knees in the attack at her house in Lord Street Mews, off the Beersbridge Road.
At the time, police said they were treating the attack as attempted murder.
The man was arrested in the Ballymacarrett area of east Belfast.
A number of items were also seized.