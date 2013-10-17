Name of Ballyclare car crash victim released

Police have released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Ballyclare on Monday night.

He was 27-year-old Jonathan Buckley, who was from Antrim.

Mr Buckley died after his car crashed on the Braepark Road at about 21:15 BST. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Police want to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw the white BMW M3 car to contact them.