Fresh appeal over 1994 sex assault on child in Newry

Image caption Police have released an "age progression" image of the suspect

Police investigating the attempted murder and serious sexual assault of a child in County Down 19 years ago have made a new appeal to find her attacker.

The eight-year-old girl was playing with a friend near Barcroft Community Centre in Newry on 10 June 1994 when she was approached by an unknown man.

He separated her from her friend and took her to a wooded area within Daisy Hill Nursery where he attacked her.

Detectives have released an image of the man as he may appear 19 years on.

The attack is being treated as attempted murder because the girl sustained a serious head injury during the assault.

The man, who was aged in his late teens or early 20s at the time of the attack, would now be in his late 30s or early 40s.

A police spokesman said a fresh investigation of the case was formally launched in February 2013 and the release of an "age progression" image was the next stage in the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives on 028 38366274.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.