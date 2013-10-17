Police appeal over report of 'man with gun'
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police have said they are investigating reports of a man "acting suspiciously" in the Upper Braniel Road/Manse Road area of east Belfast.
Shortly after 09:00 BST it was reported that a man dressed in camouflage clothing was walking in the direction of Ballygowan Road.
He was reported as carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.
Police have appealed to him or anyone who may have seen him to contact them.