Police appeal over report of 'man with gun'

Police have said they are investigating reports of a man "acting suspiciously" in the Upper Braniel Road/Manse Road area of east Belfast.

Shortly after 09:00 BST it was reported that a man dressed in camouflage clothing was walking in the direction of Ballygowan Road.

He was reported as carrying what appeared to be a shotgun.

Police have appealed to him or anyone who may have seen him to contact them.