Maghera homes evacuated amid gas fire fears
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of families in County Londonderry have had to leave their homes because of a fire.
It broke out at a property at Crew Road, Maghera, on Thursday.
Fire officers fear that gas canisters at the property could explode and an exclusion zone has been set up around the blaze.
Police are advising motorists to take an alternative route.