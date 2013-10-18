East Belfast motorcycle crash victim is named
- 18 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died following a motorcycle accident in east Belfast on Thursday has been named as Norman Long, 42..
The crash happened at about 17:30 BST at Orangefield Grove.
Mr Long was taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald suffering from serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.