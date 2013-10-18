B&M Bargains Belfast shop fire extinguished

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire extensively damaged the B&M Bargains shop in Rosemary Street

A fire that badly damaged a shop in Belfast city centre has been put out.

About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze at B&M Bargains shop in Rosemary Street after it was spotted by police at about 05:10 BST on Friday.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the first floor of the three-storey building and prevent it spreading to neighbouring shops.

A spokesperson said firefighters "worked in challenging conditions" to bring it under control.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson added: "At the height of the incident 10 fire appliances, two aerial platforms, a command support unit and 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

"The cordon has now been reviewed and members of the public and business owners can now access the arcade.

"At this stage it's too early to determine the cause of the fire and an investigation will begin in due course."