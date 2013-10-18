St Mary's Star of the Sea church attacks: Man released

Image caption Paint was thrown at the Star of the Sea Church in Newtownabbey

A 52-year-old man arrested about a series on attacks on a Catholic church in Newtownabbey, County Antrim has been released without charge.

In September, St Mary's Star of the Sea church on the Shore Road was damaged in a petrol bomb attack.

Paint was also thrown at the church door.

Speaking at that time, the parish priest, Father Anthony Alexander, said it was the fifth attack on the church in the last year.

The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Newtownabbey.