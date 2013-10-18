Stormont inquiry into Spotlight allegations

From the section

Image caption Social Development Minister Nelson McCausland denied the programme's allegations.

The Social Development Committee at Stormont has launched an inquiry into allegations broadcast in a BBC NI Spotlight programme.

The programme alleged there had been political interference in the running of the Housing Executive.

The committee agreed terms of reference for the inquiry on 3 October.

It has made requests for written evidence and oral evidence sessions are expected to begin in mid-November.

It aims to conclude the inquiry by the end of April 2014.

Social Development Minister Nelson McCausland denied the programme's allegations.