Residents evacuated in west Belfast security alert
- 19 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
Residents have been evacuated from their homes following a security alert in west Belfast.
Police are at the scene in the Norfolk Parade area and an Army bomb disposal squad has been called for.
The Glen Road has been closed towards the Falls Road roundabout.
There are no further details at the moment.