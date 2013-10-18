Pastor Mark Gordon cleared of obstructing police

A County Down community worker and pastor has been found not guilty of obstructing police searching his house.

Police were looking for loyalist flag protester Jamie Bryson.

The police had claimed Mark Gordon stopped them from entering the property in Bangor in February.

Mr Gordon had always denied the claim. He said it was the result of a misunderstanding between him and police officers.

Ards Magistrates Court heard evidence from a number of officers including Det Ch Supt Nigel Grimshaw, who is a district commander.

He told the court he has known Mr Gordon for a number of years and they had both been discussing the prospect of Jamie Bryson handing himself in.

Mr Grimshaw said that he believed he made it clear if Jamie Bryson did not hand himself in he would be arrested.

Mr Bryson was arrested at the property not long after the police had arrived.