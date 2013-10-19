Pipe bomb is found during west Belfast security alert

A pipe bomb has been discovered during a security alert in west Belfast.

Residents in Norfolk Parade had to leave their homes for a time while Army bomb experts made the device safe.

Residents are now back in their homes and the Glen Road, which was closed towards the Falls Road roundabout, has reopened.

Sinn Fein councillor Caoimhin Mac Giolla Mhin said those who had left the device in the street were reckless and had no support.

"This is a busy street with many families and elderly people living here, many of whom had to leave their homes for the duration of the night," he said.

"Anyone could have found this device or been injured or worse had it gone off."