Northern Ireland

Masked pair shoot man in New Barnsley, west Belfast

Scene of shooting in New Barnsley Gardens
Image caption The teenager was shot by masked men in New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST on Saturday

A man has been injured in a shooting in west Belfast.

Two masked men shot the 19-year-old in the buttock at New Barnsley Gardens. The attack happened at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is believed that the two masked men, who were wearing dark clothes, escaped in the direction of Vere Foster Walk.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.