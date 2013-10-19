Teenager raped in Bangor car park

Image caption The teenager was attacked in a car park in Quay Street, Bangor, overnight

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in Bangor, County Down.

She was attacked in a car park in Quay Street, close to the coastguard station, some time between 23:00 BST on Friday and 01:30 BST on Saturday.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity around a blue four-door car in the area at that time to contact them.

They especially want to hear from a woman who lives close to the scene who helped the "distressed" teenager.

A police spokeswoman said the woman assisted the victim at about 02:00 BST and drove her back to her home in Belfast.

'Appalled'

It is the third sexual assault reported in Bangor in less than a month, two of which have happened in the Quay Street area.

On the night of Saturday, 21 September, a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted close to the McKee clock.

Three nights later, a woman was raped at a coastal path in the Downshire Road area of the town after accepting a lift from three men.

The attacks are not believed to be linked.

On Saturday, North Down Mayor Andrew Muir has said he was shocked and saddened to hear of another rape in the town.

"I am appalled that yet another attack has taken place in Bangor. My thoughts are with the victim after what must have been a terrifying ordeal," he added.

"Attacks like these send shock waves through the local community and I would appeal for anyone with information on the perpetrator to come forward and speak to the PSNI immediately."