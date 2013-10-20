Staff threatened during armed robbery in Dungiven
- 20 October 2013
Northern Ireland
Staff have been threatened during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dungiven, County Londonderry.
A man, believed to be armed with a gun and a hammer, entered the shop on Glenroe Park at 22:30 BST on Saturday and demanded money from staff.
He made off with a sum of cash.
None of the employees were injured but they were left shaken. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.