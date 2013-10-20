Northern Ireland

Staff threatened during armed robbery in Dungiven

Staff have been threatened during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dungiven, County Londonderry.

A man, believed to be armed with a gun and a hammer, entered the shop on Glenroe Park at 22:30 BST on Saturday and demanded money from staff.

He made off with a sum of cash.

None of the employees were injured but they were left shaken. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.