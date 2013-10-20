North Belfast robberies 'may be linked'

Image caption Det Ch Insp Alan Little has appealed for information on the robberies

Police investigating shop robberies in north Belfast have said they believe three incidents that took place over the weekend may be linked.

On Friday evening, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet and armed with a knife stole money from a convenience store on the Cliftonville Road.

On Saturday evening, a man fitting the same description stole cash from a filling station on the Crumlin Road.

Fifty minutes earlier, a man refused to take off his helmet at nearby shop.

Staff in the off licence in Mountview Street refused to let him enter until he removed the head gear.

When they said that they would call the police, he left the premises.

No staff member was injured in any of the three incidents.

Det Ch Insp Alan Little said: At present we believe that the investigations may be linked. Anyone with any information in relation to these incidents, or who may have seen anyone matching the description of the male near to the locations on Friday or Saturday, is asked to contact CID in Antrim Road Police Station on 0845 600 8000.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."