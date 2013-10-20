Man released over west Belfast shooting
- 20 October 2013
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 40-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Belfast on Saturday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the buttock by two masked men at New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST.
He was treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 40 year old had been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent.