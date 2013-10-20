Northern Ireland

Man released over west Belfast shooting

Scene of shooting in New Barnsley Gardens
Image caption The teenager was shot by masked men in New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST on Saturday

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Belfast on Saturday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the buttock by two masked men at New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST.

He was treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 40 year old had been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

