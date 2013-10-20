Man released over west Belfast shooting

Image caption The teenager was shot by masked men in New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST on Saturday

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Belfast on Saturday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the buttock by two masked men at New Barnsley Gardens at about 14:30 BST.

He was treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 40 year old had been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent.