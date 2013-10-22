Your Pictures: Autumn arrives in Northern Ireland
Weather photo attached of Tollymore in autumn.
Autumn in Glens of Antrim
Fawns at Parkanaur Forest Park, County Tyrone - by Amanda Killen
October sunshine at Portrush Strand, County Antrim - by Mervyn Robb
Mist over Carlingford Lough, County Down - by Louis McNally
Boats moored at Belfast Harbour, by David Miller
Sunshine overlooking Portrush - by Maureen Kane
Chestnuts - by Deirdre Gregg
Derelict building on Glenshane Pass , with the moon setting with the stars and the Milky Way coming into view - by Martin McKenna
Cow in the autumn mist in Omagh, County Tyrone - by Kenny Allen
Autumnal afternoon in Londonderry - by Allen Reavie
A rather unique cloud formation that "resembles the shape of the UK and Ireland" according to photographer Cameron Angus