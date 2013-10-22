Your Pictures: Autumn arrives in Northern Ireland

  • Weather photo attached of Tollymore in autumn.

  • Autumn in Glens of Antrim

  • Fawns at Parkanaur Forest Park, County Tyrone - by Amanda Killen

  • October sunshine at Portrush Strand, County Antrim - by Mervyn Robb

  • mist

  • Boats moored at Belfast Harbour, by David Miller

  • Sunshine overlooking Portrush - by Maureen Kane

  • Chestnuts - by Deirdre Gregg

  • Derelict building on Glenshane Pass , with the moon setting with the stars and the Milky Way coming into view - by Martin McKenna

  • Cow in the Autumn mist in Omagh, County Tyrone - by Kenny Allen

  • Autumnal afternoon in Londonderry - by Allen Reavie

  • A rather unique cloud formation that "resembles the shape of the UK and Ireland" according to photographer Cameron Angus

