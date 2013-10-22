Man arrested over 1993 murder of Joseph Reynolds

Image caption Joseph Reynolds was murdered on his way to work

Detectives investigating the murder of Joseph Reynolds in east Belfast 20 years ago have arrested a 46-year-old man in England.

Mr Reynolds, a 40-year-old from west Belfast, was travelling to work when his van was ambushed by UVF gunmen on Sydenham Road on 12 October 1993.

Last week, the police announced they were reopening the investigation into Mr Reynolds' murder.

Three people have been arrested since the investigation was reopened.

Mr Reynolds, who was a Catholic and a subcontractor painter, was on his way to Shorts aircraft factory with a number of workmates, when their vehicle was attacked.

Three others were also injured in the attack.

Their van had stopped at a pedestrian crossing on Sydenham Road at 08:25 BST, to allow two men to cross.

The men, who were wearing blue boiler suits and flat caps, walked across the road at Fraser Street, but when they drew level with the van, they opened fire with a handgun and a rifle.