Image caption West Belfast man Joe Lynskey disappeared in 1972

A special service has been held in the Republic of Ireland for the Families of the Disappeared.

The Bishop of Meath, Dr Michael Smith, led prayers at a Mass in Oriston, County Meath on Saturday.

The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles.

Some relatives will speak for the first time in a BBC NI documentary on Monday.

Providing information on the location of the bodies was a key element in the peace process, but not all were recovered.

The Disappeared is an issue that will not go away for the IRA and the republican movement.

Searching

The recovery of the bodies of victims, such as mother-of-ten Jean McConville, required extensive searches on beaches and bog-lands along the border.

The BBC documentary, however, hears for the first time from some of the families affected.

Martin Molloy, whose brother Eamon was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1975, has told the programme-makers about a priest who pleaded with the gang for his brother's life.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams is challenged about allegations that he ordered the disappearance of Jean McConville.

Mr Adams is also asked about his knowledge of the fate of two IRA men who were disappeared in the same way that same year.

The Disappeared will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 on Monday.