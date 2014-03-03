Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ruth Patterson was allowed to keep the Linfield scarf on during the council meeting despite Sinn Féin's objections

A row has broken out at Belfast City Council after a DUP councillor put on a Linfield football scarf.

Sinn Féin objected after the DUP's Ruth Patterson put on the scarf while speaking on a motion calling on the council to honour outgoing Linfield manager David Jeffrey.

Sinn Féin councillor Jim McVeigh said their objection was not to the motion, but to the wearing of the scarf.

The issue has been sent for discussion to a council committee.

The monthly meeting of the council on Monday was held up for more than 10 minutes as a result of complaints from Mr McVeigh.

The deputy lord mayor Christopher Stalford, who was chairing the meeting at the time, dismissed the complaints and told him: "Sit down and stop acting like a petulant child".

Mr McVeigh rejected the comment.

He asked for clarification from council officials on whether or not a Linfield scarf should be allowed to be worn by members at an official council meeting.

Alderman Stalford refused to consult officials and moved on.

The decision on whether or not to honour record-breaking David Jeffrey, who is standing down as Linfield manager at the end of the season, was sent for discussion to a council committee.

In spite of the row over the scarf, it seems likely to win widespread support on the council.