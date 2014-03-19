Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in County Londonderry.

The men, aged 23 and 28, have also been charged with burglary and are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old victim was stabbed in the head and hands during an assault in Limavady.

He was attacked in Coolessan Walk in the town at about 01:20 GMT on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is described as stable.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.