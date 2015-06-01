Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest weather forecast for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds of up to 60mph for Northern Ireland on Monday.

Some disruption to transport is likely and there will be large waves on south and west facing coasts.

The yellow weather warning came into effect at 16:00 BST on Monday.

BBC NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly said winds of up to 50mph are expected widely, rising up to 60mph along exposed parts of the coastline.

"Temperatures will be more typical of late March or early April and, combined with heavy rain and gale force winds, it will feel more like winter," she said.

"Trees are in full leaf at this time of year and so will be damaged or fall more easily than they would at other times of year when they are bare."

The warning comes on the back of provisional figures from the Met Office that suggest Northern Ireland had the coldest May since 1996.