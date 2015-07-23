Image copyright Presseye Image caption The first and deputy first minister confirmed Judith Thompson's appointment on Thursday

A new victims' commissioner has been appointed, filling a post that has been vacant for more than a year.

She is Judith Thompson and she will take up the £75,000 a year role on 1 September.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Thompson was chosen last week after a final round of interviews.

The process of replacing the last commissioner Kathryn Stone has been heavily criticised.

Ms Stone left the position in June last year.

Candidates

Mrs Thompson has been appointed on a four-year term with the possibility of a further four years after that.

Mrs Thompson was handed the job in a second recruitment round after the first one failed to unearth a winner.

In January, First Minister Peter Robinson told the assembly there had been "a disappointingly small pool of appointable candidates" and that the salary for the post may have to be increased.

It is understood two people were deemed to be "appointable but not appropriate".

One of the new commissioner's first tasks will be to fill a number of vacancies on the Victims' Commission after a series of resignations during the past year.

The appointment of Mrs Thompson to the sensitive post was confirmed by the first and deputy first ministers on Thursday.

Voices

Mrs Thompson said she would provide "robust support" for victims whose needs have "only increased in the last year" while the role of commissioner has been vacant.

"How we deal with those affected by the Troubles and realise the transgenerational impact over the last 40 years is pivotal to allowing us to move forward in a peaceful and shared society," she said.

"There are no easy answers but the voices of those who have been injured and the families of those who have died must be heard."

Mrs Thompson is originally from Stockport in England and came to Northern Ireland in 1984.

She initially worked as a probation officer and has since had a number of roles in criminal justice.

Sensitive

She is currently the Northern Ireland operations manager for Skills for Justice, a UK research and consultancy organisation.

Part of her responsibilities have been with the Probation Board.

First Minister Peter Robinson said he wished Mrs Thompson well in the job.

"Judith will play a critical role in providing professional, sensitive and needs focussed support to victims and survivors."

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness added: "We are confident Judith will provide a strong independent voice for victims and survivors."