A majority of people in Northern Ireland want to remain part of the European Union, according to a poll carried out for Danske Bank.

The poll found that more Northern Ireland people supported the UK staying in Europe than people in Great Britain.

One thousand people across Northern Ireland were surveyed for the poll.

Fifty-eight per cent said they were in favour of remaining in the EU, compared to 16% who wanted to exit.

A further 26% said they were uncertain.

There was a further breakdown of 44% who were content to stay with the current terms and conditions and a further 14% who would like to stay but want to see the UK renegotiate the terms and conditions of EU membership.

The most recent survey in Great Britain showed that 45% want to stay in Europe, 38% want to leave and 18% are undecided.

In the Northern Ireland poll, 64% of men and 53% of women were in favour of staying in Europe.

Danske Bank chief economist Angela McGowan said: "Support for EU membership is most likely higher in Northern Ireland because the region has always been a net recipient of EU funding.

"The Common Agricultural Policy, Structural Funds, Rural Development funds and the Peace and Reconciliation monies have all made a dramatic contribution to life in Northern Ireland over the last 40 years."