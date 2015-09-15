The Disappeared: Seamus Wright funeral takes place in Belfast

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Seamus Wright's funeral came more than 40 years after he was abducted and killed by republicans

Seamus Wright, one of the Disappeared, whose body lay undiscovered for more than 40 years, was a "deeply committed" family man, mourners at his funeral have heard.

The remains of Mr Wright, 25, and Kevin McKee, 17, were found in a bog in the Republic of Ireland in June.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the remains were those of the men.

The Disappeared are victims murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.

Religious

The bodies of Mr Wright and Mr McKee were buried together in a single shallow grave in Coghalstown, County Meath, after they were abducted in October 1972.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mourners were told that it had "taken a long time for us to come to this point"

Requiem Mass for Mr Wright was held at St Agnes' Church on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast.

It was followed by a service at Roselawn crematorium.

Fr Brendan Callanan told mourners it had "taken a long time for us to come to this point".

He said Mr Wright had a "strong religious dimension" to his life.

Searched

"He died a young man, just 25 years of age, and the death of a young person seems to hit us harder," Fr Callanan.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Seamus Wright is one of 12 Disappeared victims whose bodies have been recovered and identified

Mr McKee's funeral was held in west Belfast on Monday.

The bodies of Mr Wright and Mr McKee were found unexpectedly during a search for another of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey.

Over the past 16 years, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) has searched for 16 people who were officially listed as the Disappeared.

The remains of 12 of the victims have been recovered and formally identified to date.