Homes evacuated in security alert in north Belfast
- 15 October 2015
A number of homes have been evacuated after a suspicious object was found in north Belfast.
Police have closed Linden Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, while they examine the area.
Sinn Féin councillor Mary Clarke said the alert was causing disruption in an area close to schools and shops.
"We hope that this can be dealt with as quickly as possible and that residents can get back to their homes."