HIA investigates allegations of abuse at Rathgael Training School

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry has been told that some former residents claimed they suffered physical and sexual abuse at Rathgael Training School in Bangor.

The alleged abuse relates to a 30-year period from the 1970s.

The inquiry also heard that other former residents have made complaints to police about alleged abuse at the state-run school.

Those complaints relate to the same period.

The inquiry was also told of claims that in the mid-1980s "some boys were able to keep runaway girls in their unit all night and have sex with them".

It was also alleged that one former senior member of staff tried to cover up allegations of abuse.

He told another staff members not to report abuse as it would give the school a "bad name".