Two arrests in Newry shootings investigation

Image caption Two men were injured in separate shootings in Newry last month

Two men have been arrested by police investigating two shootings in Newry, County Down, last month.

Two men were shot in the legs during attacks on Sandy Street and Armagh Road in the city on 17 September.

Police searched a house at Churchill Park in Portadown on Tuesday night and arrested two men aged 34 and 20.

The 34-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as the possession of firearms and class A drugs.

The 20-year-old was arrested for possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances and possession of class A drugs.

Three guns and a quantity of suspected drugs were seized during the search.

Last month, a 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm with intent over the two shootings in Newry.

In the first incident, a man called at a house in Sandys Street and, after an argument, shot the occupant in the leg.

A short time later, another man was taken from a house at Ardfield Avenue, Warrenpoint, by four masked men and driven to the Armagh Road in Newry, where he was also shot in the leg.