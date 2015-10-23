BBC Newsline named 'Best News Programme' at Irish Film and Television Awards

Image caption BBC Newsline won the award for their coverage of the death of former first minister Ian Paisley

BBC Newsline has been named 'Best News Programme' at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

The award was given for the show's coverage of the death of former Northern Irish first minister, Ian Paisley.

BBC Newsline editor, Damien Magee, said receiving the award was an 'honour' for the team.

The programme was up against RTÉ Six One News, TG4 Nuacht, TV3 530 News and UTV Ireland Live.

Tribute

Mr Magee said: "It was very important that BBC Newsline reflected the significance of the death of Ian Paisley. That we did that, I think, is recognised by this award, and it's a real tribute and a real honour for our team."

The ceremony was held in Dublin on Thursday night.

The Irish Film and Television Academy is an all-Ireland organisation whose mission is to encourage excellence in Irish film and television by providing a platform for creative development and collaboration across the industry.

The academy's annual awards honour and celebrate "excellence in outstanding Irish creativity".