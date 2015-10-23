St Michael's School, Belfast, targeted by burglars overnight

Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday

A washing machine and 21 laptops have been stolen from a school in Belfast.

The burglary happened at St Michael's School on the Ravenhill Road.

Police said the primary school was targeted overnight between Wednesday 21 October and Thursday 22 October.

It is thought to be the second time in 18 months that laptops have been stolen from the school.

Det Srg James Johnston said anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale should contact detectives in Musgrave on 101.