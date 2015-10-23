Suspected cocaine found in crashed van near Florence Court

A "substantial" quantity of suspected cocaine has been found in an abandoned van in County Fermanagh.

Police located the vehicle crashed on the Marble Arch Road, Florence Court, after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

Inside, they found what could be up to eight kilos of cocaine.

No-one was in the van. Det Insp Alan Pyper said the suspected drugs were being analysed.

"We are delighted to have recovered this quantity of illegal drugs and our inquiries are continuing to establish a quantity and value," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw a red van in the vicinity of the Marble Arch Road between 21:00 and 22:00 BST last night to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101."