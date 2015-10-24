Ulster University team in Indian Himalayan landslide research

Image copyright Nigel McDowell Image caption Prof Gerard Parr will lead the team on their research in the Darjeeling region of India next year

A team of researchers from Ulster University (UU) will travel to the Himalayan mountains to study landslides early next year.

The project has been made possible by £50,000 of funding awarded to the group by the UK India Education and Research Initiative.

The focus of the research will be on landslide prediction.

A team from the university's Coleraine campus will travel to the Darjeeling region of India.

Lives

UU's Prof Gerard Parr, who will lead the research, said the study would focus on predicting massive landslides caused by extreme weather in remote mountainous areas.

He said: "Unfortunately, landslides have historically claimed many lives and damaged infrastructure."

The project is also supported by the Department for Employment and Learning.

The department's minister Stephen Farry said the process for securing funding for projects between UK and Indian universities was "very competitive".

"The department congratulates Ulster University on their success in securing this well-deserved award," he added.