Fancy a cuppa coffee? Lisburn company plans to brew success

Image caption Johnsons Coffee Company have been roasting beans in Lisburn for over 100 years

Northern Ireland-grown coffee could become a reality, if an experiment by local producers is a success.

Lisburn-based coffee-maker Johnsons, along with landscape gardener, David Patterson, will attempt to grow coffee plants in Northern Ireland.

Brazil is currently the top coffee producer on the planet, while other major exporters include Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia and Ethiopia.

These countries are found within the tropics, north or south of the equator.

The Amazonian rainforest provides the perfect climate for growing coffee plants, but Johnsons have decided to give growing a go with the help of some volcanic soil.

'Perspective'

Phillip Mills, from Johnsons, has 25 years of experience in the coffee industry and has served as a judge in the World Barista Championships.

He said: "We have been importing and roasting beans since 1913.

"Over the years, a lot of folk have asked us if we grow the coffee beans here and we always laugh because of course the conditions aren't right for that."

Image caption David says the coffee plant can survive well in kitchens and bathrooms

The plants that Phillip and David plan to grow will be kept indoors in Northern Ireland because the temperature cannot be allowed to drop below 23C.

But Phillip admitted his plans to experiment with locally-grown coffee will not stop Northern Ireland having to import beans from further afield.

"This will be a very, very small experiment. We are planning to plant 18 trees. To put that into perspective, there are 1.2bn trees in Brazil", he said.

"It is really a knowledge gaining experiment."

According to David, the coffee plant is a "relatively easy plant to grow", as long as the conditions are right.

He said the team talked to producers in coffee-growing countries to establish what soil conditions were needed to successfully grow the plants.

They looked at issues such as soil acidity and temperature and then tried to replicate those conditions to get the seeds to germinate and grow in Northern Ireland.

He said the coffee plant could survive "quite well" in kitchens and bathrooms, and could make good house plants which produce "lovely, fragrant flowers" under the right conditions.

"It's just a matter of bringing the temperature slowly to 23C and keeping it there," he said.