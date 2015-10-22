Agriculture conference: 300 delegates attend international farming event

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The conference is a first for the island of Ireland

About 300 delegates are attending an international agriculture conference in Northern Ireland.

It is the first time it has been held on the island of Ireland.

Representatives from America, Canada, the European Union and Mexico began arriving on Wednesday.

The event is expected to bring £250,000 to the Northern Ireland economy. Delegates will discuss areas of mutual concern, such as trade barriers and climate change.

Some of the delegates have visited beef and dairy farms in County Down to see how farm businesses are run in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Maira Dzelzkaleja is vice president of the European farmers' organisation, Copa

At the Steele family farm near Kircubbin, they watched an automated system milk a herd of several hundred cows.

Maira Dzelzkaleja, vice president of the European farmers' organisation Copa, said the agenda would cover issues, such as international trade negotiations and the use of new technology to improve profitability.

She said farmers could learn from each others' experience and that many were being forced to find new ways of working because of climate change.

Image caption Humphry Banack, from Canada, was struck by Ireland's small fields

Humphry Banack, from Canada, farms 7,000 acres producing grain and oil seed. He said he was struck both by the "small fields" in Northern Ireland and the intensive nature of the farming.

"Our fields average 150 to 200 acres per field. We use very big equipment we will travel very quickly. We're also much less intensive, the dairy farm here does four cuts of hay a year. For us, two cuts would be a big year," he said.

"It's just much more intensive, I think, in trying to get everything out of every acre possible."

The conference, which is being held at Templepatrick, is hosted by the Ulster Farmers' Union.