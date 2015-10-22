Dervock lays claim to Trafalgar hero Captain Charles Adair

Image caption The stained glass window depicts Admiral Lord Nelson and Captain Adair on the deck of HMS Victory

The British victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 meant history would never forget Admiral Lord Nelson.

But while columns and squares are named after the commander of the fleet other senior officers who died alongside Nelson have been largely forgotten.

One such officer who led the contingent of Royal Marines on HMS Victory was Captain Charles Adair.

He's been described as acting with great gallantry encouraging his men to fight off those trying to board from the French ship Redoubtable.

Nelson's said "England expects every man to do his duty" and Adair certainly did - he was shot and killed during the battle.

This military hero may not make the history curriculum but he is remembered in a quiet corner of County Antrim.

The Allen and Adair memorial hall in Dervock, which belongs to Derrykeighan Parish Church, was built in 1936 and it features a stained glass window depicting Nelson and Adair on the HMS Victory shortly before their deaths.

Adair was not directly linked to Dervock, but his family would later be joined by marriage to the Allen family who made their fortune in the linen industry and bought a large estate near the County Antrim village.

Once the families were linked, the Allens had a claim on an ancestor who fought and died at Trafalgar and it is something of which they were very proud.

So much so that one of the last of the Allen line gifted a hall to the local parish church on the proviso that its interior would tell the story of the Allen and Adair families.

Historian Alex Blair said the building of the hall was all about legacy.

"When Captain Samuel Allen built this hall he decided to have all sorts of things in the hall from important moments in the history of his family," he said.

"I suppose he wanted a sort of shrine to the Allen family to perpetuate the name as he had no successors and died unmarried. Also of course it was his present to the church and to the people of Dervock."

Peter Thompson has admired the windows since he was a boy in Sunday school and with the anniversary of Waterloo he decided it was time that Dervock informed a wider audience about its connection to the Napoleonic wars.

As evening autumn light penetrated the colourful panes of glass, he told me that when Adair was shot he fell at Nelson's feet and the great admiral is said to have remarked "young Adair is done for".

"We are the only place in Ireland with a memorial to Lord Nelson and we are the only place in the world with a memorial to Captain Charles Adair," he said.

Irish crew

So passionate is Peter about the story, that he organised an evening of music and verse featuring tunes and instruments that would have been familiar around the time of the battle.

Image caption An evening of music and verse was held that included tunes and instruments that would have been familiar to those fighting at Trafalgar.

Alex Blair believes that Irish connections to the Trafalgar are often forgotten.

"There were lots of Irish men on board the ship. It's amazing, maybe a quarter of the crew would have been Irish and the doctor who attended to Nelson was from Derry so there was quite a local link," he said.

Peter Thompson said he is determined that Captain Adair won't be forgotten going forward.

"I made contact with the marines and they sent me a list of the artefacts they had belonging to him but they were unaware of this window," he said

"I'm hoping the seeds are planted now and I'm hoping it will open gates for the village."