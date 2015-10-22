Family of Brian Óg Maguire say his death was 'accident waiting to happen'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Brian Óg Maguire was a senior Fermanagh GAA football player

The family of a man who was killed while working at a concrete factory in County Fermanagh have said his death was "an accident waiting to happen".

Quinn Building Products Ltd has been fined £100,000 for health and safety breaches which led to the death of Brian Óg Maguire, 24, from Lisnaskea.

He was hit by a steel cable that snapped at the Quinn concrete factory in Derrylin on 13 September 2012.

The company said "significant changes" had since been implemented.

Quinn Building Products Ltd, which has been sold to a new owner since the accident, pleaded guilty in August to failing to ensure the safety of an employee, and failing to maintain work equipment.

Mr Maguire was a senior Fermanagh GAA football player who had helped his club, Lisnaskea Emmetts, reach their first Fermanagh senior club final since 1996.

His parents, Brian and Eileen Maguire, told the BBC: "The penalty imposed on the company responsible for the death of Brian Og is of very little relevance to us nor will it ease in any way the desperate situation we have been left in.

"For them it may be over today, but for us it will go on forever. "

Judge Paul Ramsey said it was a "difficult and heartbreaking case" and referred to the "poignant tributes" to the deceased in the victim impact statements.

He said three witnesses standing nearby when the accident happened had referred to previous incidents where wires had come loose.

The judge said there was a "culture of acceptance that this type of mishap was an occupational hazard".

He said because no-one was hurt these incidents went unrecorded and unreported and the company had failed to "heed the warnings of near misses".

Omagh Crown Court was told that this was not the first time a steel cable had snapped, but the company had kept no records of previous incidents.

Image caption The accident happened at the factory in September 2012

Worn equipment

A prosecution lawyer said there was no proper cleaning regime and a failure to replace worn equipment.

He said Brian Óg Maguire had been "terribly unlucky", but the breaches of Health and Safety legislation by the company had caused his death.

A barrister representing Quinn Building Products said Brian Óg Maguire had been standing in a mesh safety cage when the cable snapped and whipped backwards.

He said it was the first time a steel rope had snapped in this way before, describing what happened as a "perfect storm that no one ever envisaged".

The barrister said the company had accepted responsibility for what he described as "a freakish accident" and had taken "significant steps to enhance safety procedures" so that a "similar, tragic accident could not happen".

'Horror'

Brian and Eileen Maguire said "if the proper health and safety procedures had been in place our son would be alive today".

"Far from being a 'freak accident' it was an accident waiting to happen," they added.

"The loss of my beloved Brian Óg is something I will never come to terms with," Mrs Maguire said.

"The horror of what happened to him will haunt me every day for the rest of my life.

"The fact that it could have been prevented makes it even harder to take."

The company must also pay costs of £7,712.

In a statement on Thursday, it said: "Although not involved in the business at the time of accident, the company's directors accept the shortcomings that existed at that time.

"Brian's death remains a tragic loss to his family, his community and his work-colleagues, and he is sadly missed by all his friends throughout the business.

"Since taking control of the business, Quinn Building Products Limited has worked closely with the Health and Safety Executive and implemented significant changes to work practices, and continues to make every possible effort to ensure that no such incident occurs again."

Louis Burns, an inspector with Health and Safety Executive, said: "Whilst the steel rope behaved in a somewhat unexpected manner when it came adrift, it is clear that the company had not implemented a robust system to manage, inspect and maintain safety critical equipment in this high risk industry.

Image caption Brian and Eileen Maguire said it was an accident waiting to happen

"This tragic incident was avoidable and it is hard to overstate the potential for death or serious injury arising from poor maintenance.

"Care must be taken to properly identify safety for critical items in any process and to ensure that the correct people, equipment and systems of work are provided to maintain these. It wasn't on this occasion and a life was needlessly lost as a result."

Quinn Industrial Holdings Limited (QIHL) acquired the construction industry supply (CIS) and packaging businesses of the former Quinn Group in December 2014.

Figures released last month by the Health and Safety Executive revealed a significant increase in workplace deaths from eight in 2013/14 to 23 last year, higher than the last five-year average of 15 deaths per year.