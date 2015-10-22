Northern Ireland libraries: Fewer staff will affect service to public

Image caption Irene Knox told the assembly's culture committee that the budget for buying new books has also been cut

The head of Libraries NI has said the loss of staff under a voluntary redundancy scheme will affect its services to the public.

Irene Knox told the assembly's culture committee that the budget for buying new books has also been cut.

Libraries NI announced earlier this year that it could face further reductions to opening hours as a result of budget cuts.

It carried out a public consultation after facing a £2.4m cut to its budget.

As a result, opening times at some libraries in Northern Ireland were reduced.

Appearing before the committee on Thursday, Ms Knox said Libraries NI would save about £525,00 as a result of the redundancies but said it would not be without consequence.

"Releasing those staff will have an impact on service delivery as well because quite a few of them were key in terms of the programming that we deliver," she said.

"We're having to look at our programming now, for the rest of this year and obviously into the future as well as a result of that."