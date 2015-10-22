Spending Power: NI worse off than rest of UK

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Northern Ireland lags behind the rest of the UK when it comes to family spending

Northern Ireland's families remain the worst off in all UK regions, despite an improvement in their spending power.

After outgoings on essentials, local households have £95 a week less to spend than the national average.

Analysis by leading economists found one of the main reasons is the lower wages of Northern Ireland workers.

The figures are produced in Asda's latest income tracker which draws on work by the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London.

It shows the average UK household now has £192 a week of "discretionary income" - money left after all essential items are paid for.

In Northern Ireland it is just £97.

Finances

However, the situation is improving, with spending power growing thanks to "sharp declines" in petrol, food and energy bills.

Rob Harbron of CEBR said: "After a difficult few years since the recession, it's encouraging to see household spending power picking up quickly in Northern Ireland."

But he added: "We are not quite out of the woods yet as higher inflation next year, the prospect of higher interest rates and continued government cutbacks will all have their effect on family finances."