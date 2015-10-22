Minister resigns after removing British Legion flags

Image caption St Patrick's Church in Newry where flags were removed

A Church of Ireland minister who removed and destroyed Royal British Legion flags from two churches in Newry, County Down, has resigned.

Rev Kingsley Sutton said it was "blatantly wrong" to take flags from St Patrick's and St Mary's churches in Newry.

He had replaced them with a white flag featuring a red heart, angering some parishioners.

The Bishop of Down and Dromore, Rt Rev Harold Miller, welcomed the apology.

'Inappropriate and unacceptable'

In his statement of resignation, Mr Sutton said he had been attempting to "provide worship areas in Newry that are more accessible to all people" and free from what he perceived to be "vestiges of the past".

However, he said he realised his actions were "inappropriate" and "unacceptable".

"I completely underestimated the depth of meaning and present day value of the Royal British Legion Standards," he said.

"I truly wish I had sought advice at the time and avoided all the damage I have caused.

"In my misguided thinking and zeal, not only did I remove the Standards, but I also made my decision irreversible by destroying them.

"I utterly regret this inappropriate and unacceptable action.

"I got this so blatantly wrong with my actions, I feel I can do no other at this stage than to offer my resignation as rector of Newry."

Mr Sutton also apologised to members of Protestant loyal orders, in particular the Apprentice Boys of Derry, for making what he described as "insensitive remarks" about their traditions and values.

Rev Miller described Mr Sutton's removal of the flags as "very painful indeed".

He said: "I welcome the statement of apology from the rector, Rev Kingsley Sutton, which was issued last night to the local Royal British Legion and the Select Vestries of St Patrick's and St Mary's.

"I have been in touch with the Royal British Legion, the Select Vestries and the Apprentice Boys of Derry, to arrange to meet with them as we seek a way forward, and would like to thank all concerned for their helpfulness and graciousness."